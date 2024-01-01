Chilean pesos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CLP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
11.51 nok

$1.000 CLP = kr0.01151 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01190.0120
Low0.01130.0111
Average0.01160.0116
Change1.83%-0.49%
View full history

1 CLP to NOK stats

The performance of CLP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for CLP to NOK was 1.83.

The performance of CLP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for CLP to NOK was -0.49.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 CLP0.01151 NOK
5 CLP0.05757 NOK
10 CLP0.11513 NOK
20 CLP0.23027 NOK
50 CLP0.57567 NOK
100 CLP1.15133 NOK
250 CLP2.87833 NOK
500 CLP5.75665 NOK
1000 CLP11.51330 NOK
2000 CLP23.02660 NOK
5000 CLP57.56650 NOK
10000 CLP115.13300 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chilean Peso
1 NOK86.85600 CLP
5 NOK434.28000 CLP
10 NOK868.56000 CLP
20 NOK1,737.12000 CLP
50 NOK4,342.80000 CLP
100 NOK8,685.60000 CLP
250 NOK21,714.00000 CLP
500 NOK43,428.00000 CLP
1000 NOK86,856.00000 CLP
2000 NOK173,712.00000 CLP
5000 NOK434,280.00000 CLP
10000 NOK868,560.00000 CLP