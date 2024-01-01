Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert CLP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
9.20 svc

$1.000 CLP = ₡0.009200 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00970.0098
Low0.00910.0091
Average0.00930.0094
Change-1.71%-1.23%
1 CLP to SVC stats

The performance of CLP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0097 and a 30 day low of 0.0091. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for CLP to SVC was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0098 and a 90 day low of 0.0091. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for CLP to SVC was -1.23.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 CLP0.00920 SVC
5 CLP0.04600 SVC
10 CLP0.09200 SVC
20 CLP0.18400 SVC
50 CLP0.46001 SVC
100 CLP0.92002 SVC
250 CLP2.30005 SVC
500 CLP4.60011 SVC
1000 CLP9.20021 SVC
2000 CLP18.40042 SVC
5000 CLP46.00105 SVC
10000 CLP92.00210 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chilean Peso
1 SVC108.69300 CLP
5 SVC543.46500 CLP
10 SVC1,086.93000 CLP
20 SVC2,173.86000 CLP
50 SVC5,434.65000 CLP
100 SVC10,869.30000 CLP
250 SVC27,173.25000 CLP
500 SVC54,346.50000 CLP
1000 SVC108,693.00000 CLP
2000 SVC217,386.00000 CLP
5000 SVC543,465.00000 CLP
10000 SVC1,086,930.00000 CLP