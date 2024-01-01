Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert CLP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.99 svc

1.000 CLP = 0.008987 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 CLP0.00899 SVC
5 CLP0.04494 SVC
10 CLP0.08987 SVC
20 CLP0.17974 SVC
50 CLP0.44935 SVC
100 CLP0.89870 SVC
250 CLP2.24676 SVC
500 CLP4.49352 SVC
1000 CLP8.98703 SVC
2000 CLP17.97406 SVC
5000 CLP44.93515 SVC
10000 CLP89.87030 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chilean Peso
1 SVC111.27100 CLP
5 SVC556.35500 CLP
10 SVC1,112.71000 CLP
20 SVC2,225.42000 CLP
50 SVC5,563.55000 CLP
100 SVC11,127.10000 CLP
250 SVC27,817.75000 CLP
500 SVC55,635.50000 CLP
1000 SVC111,271.00000 CLP
2000 SVC222,542.00000 CLP
5000 SVC556,355.00000 CLP
10000 SVC1,112,710.00000 CLP