Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert CLP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
9.93 svc

1.00000 CLP = 0.00993 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
How to convert Chilean pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 CLP0.00993 SVC
5 CLP0.04965 SVC
10 CLP0.09930 SVC
20 CLP0.19860 SVC
50 CLP0.49650 SVC
100 CLP0.99300 SVC
250 CLP2.48250 SVC
500 CLP4.96501 SVC
1000 CLP9.93002 SVC
2000 CLP19.86004 SVC
5000 CLP49.65010 SVC
10000 CLP99.30020 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chilean Peso
1 SVC100.70500 CLP
5 SVC503.52500 CLP
10 SVC1007.05000 CLP
20 SVC2014.10000 CLP
50 SVC5035.25000 CLP
100 SVC10070.50000 CLP
250 SVC25176.25000 CLP
500 SVC50352.50000 CLP
1000 SVC100705.00000 CLP
2000 SVC201410.00000 CLP
5000 SVC503525.00000 CLP
10000 SVC1007050.00000 CLP