Polish zloty to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert PLN to SVC at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₡2.175 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
PLN to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SVC
1 PLN to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.30152.3015
Low2.17542.1754
Average2.23482.2467
Change-5.48%-2.11%
1 PLN to SVC stats

The performance of PLN to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3015 and a 30 day low of 2.1754. This means the 30 day average was 2.2348. The change for PLN to SVC was -5.48.

The performance of PLN to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3015 and a 90 day low of 2.1754. This means the 90 day average was 2.2467. The change for PLN to SVC was -2.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0680.8661,379.5310.94123.346
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7680.9351,489.4811.81425.208
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.0821.1231,790.0114.19630.292
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.410.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Salvadoran Colón
1 PLN2.17499 SVC
5 PLN10.87495 SVC
10 PLN21.74990 SVC
20 PLN43.49980 SVC
50 PLN108.74950 SVC
100 PLN217.49900 SVC
250 PLN543.74750 SVC
500 PLN1,087.49500 SVC
1000 PLN2,174.99000 SVC
2000 PLN4,349.98000 SVC
5000 PLN10,874.95000 SVC
10000 PLN21,749.90000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Polish Zloty
1 SVC0.45977 PLN
5 SVC2.29886 PLN
10 SVC4.59771 PLN
20 SVC9.19542 PLN
50 SVC22.98855 PLN
100 SVC45.97710 PLN
250 SVC114.94275 PLN
500 SVC229.88550 PLN
1000 SVC459.77100 PLN
2000 SVC919.54200 PLN
5000 SVC2,298.85500 PLN
10000 SVC4,597.71000 PLN