Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert CLP to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.68 tmt

$1.000 CLP = T0.003680 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00390.0039
Low0.00370.0037
Average0.00370.0038
Change-1.71%-1.23%
1 CLP to TMT stats

The performance of CLP to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0039 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for CLP to TMT was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0037. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for CLP to TMT was -1.23.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CLP0.00368 TMT
5 CLP0.01840 TMT
10 CLP0.03680 TMT
20 CLP0.07360 TMT
50 CLP0.18400 TMT
100 CLP0.36801 TMT
250 CLP0.92002 TMT
500 CLP1.84004 TMT
1000 CLP3.68008 TMT
2000 CLP7.36016 TMT
5000 CLP18.40040 TMT
10000 CLP36.80080 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chilean Peso
1 TMT271.73300 CLP
5 TMT1,358.66500 CLP
10 TMT2,717.33000 CLP
20 TMT5,434.66000 CLP
50 TMT13,586.65000 CLP
100 TMT27,173.30000 CLP
250 TMT67,933.25000 CLP
500 TMT135,866.50000 CLP
1000 TMT271,733.00000 CLP
2000 TMT543,466.00000 CLP
5000 TMT1,358,665.00000 CLP
10000 TMT2,717,330.00000 CLP