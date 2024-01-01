1 thousand Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CLP to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.63 tmt

1.00000 CLP = 0.00363 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CLP0.00363 TMT
5 CLP0.01815 TMT
10 CLP0.03631 TMT
20 CLP0.07261 TMT
50 CLP0.18154 TMT
100 CLP0.36307 TMT
250 CLP0.90768 TMT
500 CLP1.81537 TMT
1000 CLP3.63074 TMT
2000 CLP7.26148 TMT
5000 CLP18.15370 TMT
10000 CLP36.30740 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chilean Peso
1 TMT275.42600 CLP
5 TMT1377.13000 CLP
10 TMT2754.26000 CLP
20 TMT5508.52000 CLP
50 TMT13771.30000 CLP
100 TMT27542.60000 CLP
250 TMT68856.50000 CLP
500 TMT137713.00000 CLP
1000 TMT275426.00000 CLP
2000 TMT550852.00000 CLP
5000 TMT1377130.00000 CLP
10000 TMT2754260.00000 CLP