Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert CLP to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.96 tmt

1.00000 CLP = 0.00396 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086290.38491.494341.677270.964318.7304
1 GBP1.143911.24255103.3951.709441.91871.1030721.4265
1 USD0.920650.804797183.2121.375751.544160.887817.244
1 INR0.01106380.009671640.012017510.01653310.0185570.01066910.20723

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CLP0.00396 TMT
5 CLP0.01982 TMT
10 CLP0.03964 TMT
20 CLP0.07928 TMT
50 CLP0.19821 TMT
100 CLP0.39642 TMT
250 CLP0.99104 TMT
500 CLP1.98208 TMT
1000 CLP3.96416 TMT
2000 CLP7.92832 TMT
5000 CLP19.82080 TMT
10000 CLP39.64160 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chilean Peso
1 TMT252.26000 CLP
5 TMT1261.30000 CLP
10 TMT2522.60000 CLP
20 TMT5045.20000 CLP
50 TMT12613.00000 CLP
100 TMT25226.00000 CLP
250 TMT63065.00000 CLP
500 TMT126130.00000 CLP
1000 TMT252260.00000 CLP
2000 TMT504520.00000 CLP
5000 TMT1261300.00000 CLP
10000 TMT2522600.00000 CLP