5 Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CLP to TMT at the real exchange rate

5 clp
0.02 tmt

1.00000 CLP = 0.00401 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Chilean pesos to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CLP0.00401 TMT
5 CLP0.02006 TMT
10 CLP0.04011 TMT
20 CLP0.08023 TMT
50 CLP0.20057 TMT
100 CLP0.40115 TMT
250 CLP1.00287 TMT
500 CLP2.00574 TMT
1000 CLP4.01148 TMT
2000 CLP8.02296 TMT
5000 CLP20.05740 TMT
10000 CLP40.11480 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chilean Peso
1 TMT249.28500 CLP
5 TMT1246.42500 CLP
10 TMT2492.85000 CLP
20 TMT4985.70000 CLP
50 TMT12464.25000 CLP
100 TMT24928.50000 CLP
250 TMT62321.25000 CLP
500 TMT124642.50000 CLP
1000 TMT249285.00000 CLP
2000 TMT498570.00000 CLP
5000 TMT1246425.00000 CLP
10000 TMT2492850.00000 CLP