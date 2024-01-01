Chilean pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert CLP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
34.93 try

$1.000 CLP = TL0.03493 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03650.0365
Low0.03450.0344
Average0.03520.0352
Change-0.01%1.47%
1 CLP to TRY stats

The performance of CLP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0365 and a 30 day low of 0.0345. This means the 30 day average was 0.0352. The change for CLP to TRY was -0.01.

The performance of CLP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0365 and a 90 day low of 0.0344. This means the 90 day average was 0.0352. The change for CLP to TRY was 1.47.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkish Lira
1 CLP0.03493 TRY
5 CLP0.17466 TRY
10 CLP0.34931 TRY
20 CLP0.69862 TRY
50 CLP1.74656 TRY
100 CLP3.49311 TRY
250 CLP8.73278 TRY
500 CLP17.46555 TRY
1000 CLP34.93110 TRY
2000 CLP69.86220 TRY
5000 CLP174.65550 TRY
10000 CLP349.31100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chilean Peso
1 TRY28.62780 CLP
5 TRY143.13900 CLP
10 TRY286.27800 CLP
20 TRY572.55600 CLP
50 TRY1,431.39000 CLP
100 TRY2,862.78000 CLP
250 TRY7,156.95000 CLP
500 TRY14,313.90000 CLP
1000 TRY28,627.80000 CLP
2000 TRY57,255.60000 CLP
5000 TRY143,139.00000 CLP
10000 TRY286,278.00000 CLP