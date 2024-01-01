Chilean pesos to Brazilian reais today

Convert CLP to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
6.02 brl

$1.000 CLP = R$0.006023 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0060
Low0.00580.0054
Average0.00590.0058
Change2.57%11.22%
View full history

1 CLP to BRL stats

The performance of CLP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for CLP to BRL was 2.57.

The performance of CLP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0054. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for CLP to BRL was 11.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brazilian Real
1 CLP0.00602 BRL
5 CLP0.03011 BRL
10 CLP0.06023 BRL
20 CLP0.12046 BRL
50 CLP0.30114 BRL
100 CLP0.60228 BRL
250 CLP1.50569 BRL
500 CLP3.01139 BRL
1000 CLP6.02277 BRL
2000 CLP12.04554 BRL
5000 CLP30.11385 BRL
10000 CLP60.22770 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chilean Peso
1 BRL166.03600 CLP
5 BRL830.18000 CLP
10 BRL1,660.36000 CLP
20 BRL3,320.72000 CLP
50 BRL8,301.80000 CLP
100 BRL16,603.60000 CLP
250 BRL41,509.00000 CLP
500 BRL83,018.00000 CLP
1000 BRL166,036.00000 CLP
2000 BRL332,072.00000 CLP
5000 BRL830,180.00000 CLP
10000 BRL1,660,360.00000 CLP