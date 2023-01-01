Chilean pesos to Brazilian reais today

Convert CLP to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
5.52 brl

1.00000 CLP = 0.00552 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8046671.375951.3470.92091.5445217.26381.6707
1 GBP1.2427511.709961.673981.144431.9194521.45462.07627
1 CAD0.7267710.58480810.978960.6692791.1225112.54681.21422
1 SGD0.742390.5973771.0214910.6836641.1466412.81651.24031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brazilian Real
1 CLP0.00552 BRL
5 CLP0.02758 BRL
10 CLP0.05517 BRL
20 CLP0.11033 BRL
50 CLP0.27583 BRL
100 CLP0.55166 BRL
250 CLP1.37915 BRL
500 CLP2.75829 BRL
1000 CLP5.51658 BRL
2000 CLP11.03316 BRL
5000 CLP27.58290 BRL
10000 CLP55.16580 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chilean Peso
1 BRL181.27200 CLP
5 BRL906.36000 CLP
10 BRL1812.72000 CLP
20 BRL3625.44000 CLP
50 BRL9063.60000 CLP
100 BRL18127.20000 CLP
250 BRL45318.00000 CLP
500 BRL90636.00000 CLP
1000 BRL181272.00000 CLP
2000 BRL362544.00000 CLP
5000 BRL906360.00000 CLP
10000 BRL1812720.00000 CLP