Chilean pesos to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CLP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
15.72 ghs

$1.000 CLP = GH¢0.01572 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0162
Low0.01550.0142
Average0.01580.0154
Change0.30%10.45%
1 CLP to GHS stats

The performance of CLP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0155. This means the 30 day average was 0.0158. The change for CLP to GHS was 0.30.

The performance of CLP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0162 and a 90 day low of 0.0142. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for CLP to GHS was 10.45.

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CLP0.01572 GHS
5 CLP0.07860 GHS
10 CLP0.15719 GHS
20 CLP0.31438 GHS
50 CLP0.78596 GHS
100 CLP1.57192 GHS
250 CLP3.92980 GHS
500 CLP7.85960 GHS
1000 CLP15.71920 GHS
2000 CLP31.43840 GHS
5000 CLP78.59600 GHS
10000 CLP157.19200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chilean Peso
1 GHS63.61640 CLP
5 GHS318.08200 CLP
10 GHS636.16400 CLP
20 GHS1,272.32800 CLP
50 GHS3,180.82000 CLP
100 GHS6,361.64000 CLP
250 GHS15,904.10000 CLP
500 GHS31,808.20000 CLP
1000 GHS63,616.40000 CLP
2000 GHS127,232.80000 CLP
5000 GHS318,082.00000 CLP
10000 GHS636,164.00000 CLP