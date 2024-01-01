Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos today

Convert CLP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
981.31 ars

$1.000 CLP = $0.9813 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01521.0152
Low0.97400.9354
Average0.98660.9772
Change0.39%4.90%
View full history

1 CLP to ARS stats

The performance of CLP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.9740. This means the 30 day average was 0.9866. The change for CLP to ARS was 0.39.

The performance of CLP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0152 and a 90 day low of 0.9354. This means the 90 day average was 0.9772. The change for CLP to ARS was 4.90.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.98131 ARS
5 CLP4.90653 ARS
10 CLP9.81306 ARS
20 CLP19.62612 ARS
50 CLP49.06530 ARS
100 CLP98.13060 ARS
250 CLP245.32650 ARS
500 CLP490.65300 ARS
1000 CLP981.30600 ARS
2000 CLP1,962.61200 ARS
5000 CLP4,906.53000 ARS
10000 CLP9,813.06000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS1.01905 CLP
5 ARS5.09525 CLP
10 ARS10.19050 CLP
20 ARS20.38100 CLP
50 ARS50.95250 CLP
100 ARS101.90500 CLP
250 ARS254.76250 CLP
500 ARS509.52500 CLP
1000 ARS1,019.05000 CLP
2000 ARS2,038.10000 CLP
5000 ARS5,095.25000 CLP
10000 ARS10,190.50000 CLP