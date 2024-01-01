500 Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

Convert CLP to ARS at the real exchange rate

500 clp
433.16 ars

1.00000 CLP = 0.86633 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.86633 ARS
5 CLP4.33164 ARS
10 CLP8.66328 ARS
20 CLP17.32656 ARS
50 CLP43.31640 ARS
100 CLP86.63280 ARS
250 CLP216.58200 ARS
500 CLP433.16400 ARS
1000 CLP866.32800 ARS
2000 CLP1732.65600 ARS
5000 CLP4331.64000 ARS
10000 CLP8663.28000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS1.15430 CLP
5 ARS5.77150 CLP
10 ARS11.54300 CLP
20 ARS23.08600 CLP
50 ARS57.71500 CLP
100 ARS115.43000 CLP
250 ARS288.57500 CLP
500 ARS577.15000 CLP
1000 ARS1154.30000 CLP
2000 ARS2308.60000 CLP
5000 ARS5771.50000 CLP
10000 ARS11543.00000 CLP