Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos today

Convert CLP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
400.74 ars

1.00000 CLP = 0.40074 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8046991.37611.347050.92091.5445217.2671.6707
1 GBP1.242711.710081.673981.144431.9193821.45772.07618
1 CAD0.7266910.58476810.978890.6692071.1223912.54781.21409
1 SGD0.7423630.5973791.0215710.6836381.146612.81841.24027

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.40074 ARS
5 CLP2.00372 ARS
10 CLP4.00743 ARS
20 CLP8.01486 ARS
50 CLP20.03715 ARS
100 CLP40.07430 ARS
250 CLP100.18575 ARS
500 CLP200.37150 ARS
1000 CLP400.74300 ARS
2000 CLP801.48600 ARS
5000 CLP2003.71500 ARS
10000 CLP4007.43000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS2.49537 CLP
5 ARS12.47685 CLP
10 ARS24.95370 CLP
20 ARS49.90740 CLP
50 ARS124.76850 CLP
100 ARS249.53700 CLP
250 ARS623.84250 CLP
500 ARS1247.68500 CLP
1000 ARS2495.37000 CLP
2000 ARS4990.74000 CLP
5000 ARS12476.85000 CLP
10000 ARS24953.70000 CLP