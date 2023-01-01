2000 Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

Convert CLP to ARS at the real exchange rate

2,000 clp
835.36 ars

1.00000 CLP = 0.41768 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.41768 ARS
5 CLP2.08841 ARS
10 CLP4.17681 ARS
20 CLP8.35362 ARS
50 CLP20.88405 ARS
100 CLP41.76810 ARS
250 CLP104.42025 ARS
500 CLP208.84050 ARS
1000 CLP417.68100 ARS
2000 CLP835.36200 ARS
5000 CLP2088.40500 ARS
10000 CLP4176.81000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS2.39417 CLP
5 ARS11.97085 CLP
10 ARS23.94170 CLP
20 ARS47.88340 CLP
50 ARS119.70850 CLP
100 ARS239.41700 CLP
250 ARS598.54250 CLP
500 ARS1197.08500 CLP
1000 ARS2394.17000 CLP
2000 ARS4788.34000 CLP
5000 ARS11970.85000 CLP
10000 ARS23941.70000 CLP