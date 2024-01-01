50 Argentine pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert ARS to CLP at the real exchange rate

50 ars
48 clp

$1.000 ARS = $0.9603 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
ARS to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 ARS to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02021.0493
Low0.95480.9548
Average0.98401.0093
Change-5.77%-4.96%
1 ARS to CLP stats

The performance of ARS to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0202 and a 30 day low of 0.9548. This means the 30 day average was 0.9840. The change for ARS to CLP was -5.77.

The performance of ARS to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0493 and a 90 day low of 0.9548. This means the 90 day average was 1.0093. The change for ARS to CLP was -4.96.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.871.30617.870.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0890.88412.0890.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.492119.7541.44419.7540.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS0.96025 CLP
5 ARS4.80127 CLP
10 ARS9.60253 CLP
20 ARS19.20506 CLP
50 ARS48.01265 CLP
100 ARS96.02530 CLP
250 ARS240.06325 CLP
500 ARS480.12650 CLP
1000 ARS960.25300 CLP
2000 ARS1,920.50600 CLP
5000 ARS4,801.26500 CLP
10000 ARS9,602.53000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP1.04139 ARS
5 CLP5.20695 ARS
10 CLP10.41390 ARS
20 CLP20.82780 ARS
50 CLP52.06950 ARS
100 CLP104.13900 ARS
250 CLP260.34750 ARS
500 CLP520.69500 ARS
1000 CLP1,041.39000 ARS
2000 CLP2,082.78000 ARS
5000 CLP5,206.95000 ARS
10000 CLP10,413.90000 ARS