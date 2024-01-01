Chilean pesos to Argentine pesos today

Convert CLP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
876.19 ars

1.000 CLP = 0.8762 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.87619 ARS
5 CLP4.38095 ARS
10 CLP8.76190 ARS
20 CLP17.52380 ARS
50 CLP43.80950 ARS
100 CLP87.61900 ARS
250 CLP219.04750 ARS
500 CLP438.09500 ARS
1000 CLP876.19000 ARS
2000 CLP1,752.38000 ARS
5000 CLP4,380.95000 ARS
10000 CLP8,761.90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS1.14131 CLP
5 ARS5.70655 CLP
10 ARS11.41310 CLP
20 ARS22.82620 CLP
50 ARS57.06550 CLP
100 ARS114.13100 CLP
250 ARS285.32750 CLP
500 ARS570.65500 CLP
1000 ARS1,141.31000 CLP
2000 ARS2,282.62000 CLP
5000 ARS5,706.55000 CLP
10000 ARS11,413.10000 CLP