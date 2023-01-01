1 thousand Argentine pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert ARS to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
2,419 clp

1.00000 ARS = 2.41878 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863051.091190.95851.477351.650810.9539518.9537
1 GBP1.1586811.26415105.3851.711661.912631.1053221.9598
1 USD0.91650.791045183.3641.3541.512970.8742517.3712
1 INR0.0109940.009489050.011995610.0162420.0181490.01048710.208378

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS2.41878 CLP
5 ARS12.09390 CLP
10 ARS24.18780 CLP
20 ARS48.37560 CLP
50 ARS120.93900 CLP
100 ARS241.87800 CLP
250 ARS604.69500 CLP
500 ARS1209.39000 CLP
1000 ARS2418.78000 CLP
2000 ARS4837.56000 CLP
5000 ARS12093.90000 CLP
10000 ARS24187.80000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.41343 ARS
5 CLP2.06716 ARS
10 CLP4.13432 ARS
20 CLP8.26864 ARS
50 CLP20.67160 ARS
100 CLP41.34320 ARS
250 CLP103.35800 ARS
500 CLP206.71600 ARS
1000 CLP413.43200 ARS
2000 CLP826.86400 ARS
5000 CLP2067.16000 ARS
10000 CLP4134.32000 ARS