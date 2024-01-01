Chilean pesos to Malawian kwachas today

Convert CLP to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1,822.49 mwk

$1.000 CLP = MK1.822 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.91491.9463
Low1.80951.8078
Average1.84831.8671
Change-1.26%-1.44%
1 CLP to MWK stats

The performance of CLP to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9149 and a 30 day low of 1.8095. This means the 30 day average was 1.8483. The change for CLP to MWK was -1.26.

The performance of CLP to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9463 and a 90 day low of 1.8078. This means the 90 day average was 1.8671. The change for CLP to MWK was -1.44.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 CLP1.82249 MWK
5 CLP9.11245 MWK
10 CLP18.22490 MWK
20 CLP36.44980 MWK
50 CLP91.12450 MWK
100 CLP182.24900 MWK
250 CLP455.62250 MWK
500 CLP911.24500 MWK
1000 CLP1,822.49000 MWK
2000 CLP3,644.98000 MWK
5000 CLP9,112.45000 MWK
10000 CLP18,224.90000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Chilean Peso
1 MWK0.54870 CLP
5 MWK2.74350 CLP
10 MWK5.48699 CLP
20 MWK10.97398 CLP
50 MWK27.43495 CLP
100 MWK54.86990 CLP
250 MWK137.17475 CLP
500 MWK274.34950 CLP
1000 MWK548.69900 CLP
2000 MWK1,097.39800 CLP
5000 MWK2,743.49500 CLP
10000 MWK5,486.99000 CLP