1 thousand Malawian kwachas to Chilean pesos

Convert MWK to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 mwk
796 clp

1.00000 MWK = 0.79617 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MWK to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.13141.434481.656980.964918.9072
1GBP1.153811.20785100.5371.655181.911911.113321.8161
1USD0.95530.827917183.2361.370351.58290.921818.0619
1INR0.01147690.009946630.01201410.01646340.01901710.01107450.216996

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Chilean Peso
1 MWK0.79617 CLP
5 MWK3.98087 CLP
10 MWK7.96175 CLP
20 MWK15.92350 CLP
50 MWK39.80875 CLP
100 MWK79.61750 CLP
250 MWK199.04375 CLP
500 MWK398.08750 CLP
1000 MWK796.17500 CLP
2000 MWK1592.35000 CLP
5000 MWK3980.87500 CLP
10000 MWK7961.75000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 CLP1.25600 MWK
5 CLP6.28000 MWK
10 CLP12.56000 MWK
20 CLP25.12000 MWK
50 CLP62.80000 MWK
100 CLP125.60000 MWK
250 CLP314.00000 MWK
500 CLP628.00000 MWK
1000 CLP1256.00000 MWK
2000 CLP2512.00000 MWK
5000 CLP6280.00000 MWK
10000 CLP12560.00000 MWK