Chilean pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert CLP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4,774 mga

$1.000 CLP = Ar4.774 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.93674.9823
Low4.72914.6775
Average4.80174.8185
Change0.02%1.42%
1 CLP to MGA stats

The performance of CLP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9367 and a 30 day low of 4.7291. This means the 30 day average was 4.8017. The change for CLP to MGA was 0.02.

The performance of CLP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9823 and a 90 day low of 4.6775. This means the 90 day average was 4.8185. The change for CLP to MGA was 1.42.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 CLP4.77369 MGA
5 CLP23.86845 MGA
10 CLP47.73690 MGA
20 CLP95.47380 MGA
50 CLP238.68450 MGA
100 CLP477.36900 MGA
250 CLP1,193.42250 MGA
500 CLP2,386.84500 MGA
1000 CLP4,773.69000 MGA
2000 CLP9,547.38000 MGA
5000 CLP23,868.45000 MGA
10000 CLP47,736.90000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Chilean Peso
1 MGA0.20948 CLP
5 MGA1.04741 CLP
10 MGA2.09482 CLP
20 MGA4.18964 CLP
50 MGA10.47410 CLP
100 MGA20.94820 CLP
250 MGA52.37050 CLP
500 MGA104.74100 CLP
1000 MGA209.48200 CLP
2000 MGA418.96400 CLP
5000 MGA1,047.41000 CLP
10000 MGA2,094.82000 CLP