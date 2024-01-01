Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert CLP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
10.36 mad

$1.000 CLP = د.م.0.01036 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0112
Low0.01040.0104
Average0.01050.0107
Change-2.17%-3.21%
1 CLP to MAD stats

The performance of CLP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0104. This means the 30 day average was 0.0105. The change for CLP to MAD was -2.17.

The performance of CLP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0112 and a 90 day low of 0.0104. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for CLP to MAD was -3.21.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 CLP0.01036 MAD
5 CLP0.05178 MAD
10 CLP0.10356 MAD
20 CLP0.20712 MAD
50 CLP0.51780 MAD
100 CLP1.03560 MAD
250 CLP2.58900 MAD
500 CLP5.17800 MAD
1000 CLP10.35600 MAD
2000 CLP20.71200 MAD
5000 CLP51.78000 MAD
10000 CLP103.56000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 MAD96.56270 CLP
5 MAD482.81350 CLP
10 MAD965.62700 CLP
20 MAD1,931.25400 CLP
50 MAD4,828.13500 CLP
100 MAD9,656.27000 CLP
250 MAD24,140.67500 CLP
500 MAD48,281.35000 CLP
1000 MAD96,562.70000 CLP
2000 MAD193,125.40000 CLP
5000 MAD482,813.50000 CLP
10000 MAD965,627.00000 CLP