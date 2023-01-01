Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert CLP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
11.51 mad

1.00000 CLP = 0.01151 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8741.085990.35851.494251.67720.964418.7343
1 GBP1.1441611.2425103.3891.709741.919071.1034321.436
1 USD0.92090.804829183.21071.376051.544520.8880517.2523
1 INR0.0110670.009672180.012017710.01653690.01856160.01067230.207333

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 CLP0.01151 MAD
5 CLP0.05757 MAD
10 CLP0.11514 MAD
20 CLP0.23028 MAD
50 CLP0.57570 MAD
100 CLP1.15140 MAD
250 CLP2.87850 MAD
500 CLP5.75700 MAD
1000 CLP11.51400 MAD
2000 CLP23.02800 MAD
5000 CLP57.57000 MAD
10000 CLP115.14000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 MAD86.85100 CLP
5 MAD434.25500 CLP
10 MAD868.51000 CLP
20 MAD1737.02000 CLP
50 MAD4342.55000 CLP
100 MAD8685.10000 CLP
250 MAD21712.75000 CLP
500 MAD43425.50000 CLP
1000 MAD86851.00000 CLP
2000 MAD173702.00000 CLP
5000 MAD434255.00000 CLP
10000 MAD868510.00000 CLP