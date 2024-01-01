Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert CLP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
10.33 mad

1.000 CLP = 0.01033 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2131.4741.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5921.7251.9471.1321.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.1991.3591.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 CLP0.01033 MAD
5 CLP0.05165 MAD
10 CLP0.10331 MAD
20 CLP0.20662 MAD
50 CLP0.51655 MAD
100 CLP1.03309 MAD
250 CLP2.58273 MAD
500 CLP5.16545 MAD
1000 CLP10.33090 MAD
2000 CLP20.66180 MAD
5000 CLP51.65450 MAD
10000 CLP103.30900 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 MAD96.79660 CLP
5 MAD483.98300 CLP
10 MAD967.96600 CLP
20 MAD1,935.93200 CLP
50 MAD4,839.83000 CLP
100 MAD9,679.66000 CLP
250 MAD24,199.15000 CLP
500 MAD48,398.30000 CLP
1000 MAD96,796.60000 CLP
2000 MAD193,593.20000 CLP
5000 MAD483,983.00000 CLP
10000 MAD967,966.00000 CLP