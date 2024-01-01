1 Chilean peso to Moroccan dirhams

Convert CLP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.01 mad

1.00000 CLP = 0.01044 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 CLP0.01044 MAD
5 CLP0.05220 MAD
10 CLP0.10440 MAD
20 CLP0.20879 MAD
50 CLP0.52198 MAD
100 CLP1.04396 MAD
250 CLP2.60990 MAD
500 CLP5.21980 MAD
1000 CLP10.43960 MAD
2000 CLP20.87920 MAD
5000 CLP52.19800 MAD
10000 CLP104.39600 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 MAD95.78880 CLP
5 MAD478.94400 CLP
10 MAD957.88800 CLP
20 MAD1915.77600 CLP
50 MAD4789.44000 CLP
100 MAD9578.88000 CLP
250 MAD23947.20000 CLP
500 MAD47894.40000 CLP
1000 MAD95788.80000 CLP
2000 MAD191577.60000 CLP
5000 MAD478944.00000 CLP
10000 MAD957888.00000 CLP