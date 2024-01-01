Chilean pesos to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert CLP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
17,033.50 idr

$1.000 CLP = Rp17.03 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.823818.0017
Low17.017617.0176
Average17.328617.4920
Change-2.50%-0.51%
1 CLP to IDR stats

The performance of CLP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8238 and a 30 day low of 17.0176. This means the 30 day average was 17.3286. The change for CLP to IDR was -2.50.

The performance of CLP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.0017 and a 90 day low of 17.0176. This means the 90 day average was 17.4920. The change for CLP to IDR was -0.51.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CLP17.03350 IDR
5 CLP85.16750 IDR
10 CLP170.33500 IDR
20 CLP340.67000 IDR
50 CLP851.67500 IDR
100 CLP1,703.35000 IDR
250 CLP4,258.37500 IDR
500 CLP8,516.75000 IDR
1000 CLP17,033.50000 IDR
2000 CLP34,067.00000 IDR
5000 CLP85,167.50000 IDR
10000 CLP170,335.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chilean Peso
1 IDR0.05871 CLP
5 IDR0.29354 CLP
10 IDR0.58708 CLP
20 IDR1.17415 CLP
50 IDR2.93539 CLP
100 IDR5.87077 CLP
250 IDR14.67693 CLP
500 IDR29.35385 CLP
1000 IDR58.70770 CLP
2000 IDR117.41540 CLP
5000 IDR293.53850 CLP
10000 IDR587.07700 CLP