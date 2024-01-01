100 Indonesian rupiahs to Chilean pesos

Convert IDR to CLP at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.06133 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
IDR to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 IDR to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06250.0625
Low0.06020.0586
Average0.06120.0604
Change-0.22%4.00%
1 IDR to CLP stats

The performance of IDR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0625 and a 30 day low of 0.0602. This means the 30 day average was 0.0612. The change for IDR to CLP was -0.22.

The performance of IDR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0625 and a 90 day low of 0.0586. This means the 90 day average was 0.0604. The change for IDR to CLP was 4.00.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chilean Peso
1 IDR0.06133 CLP
5 IDR0.30663 CLP
10 IDR0.61326 CLP
20 IDR1.22652 CLP
50 IDR3.06630 CLP
100 IDR6.13259 CLP
250 IDR15.33148 CLP
500 IDR30.66295 CLP
1000 IDR61.32590 CLP
2000 IDR122.65180 CLP
5000 IDR306.62950 CLP
10000 IDR613.25900 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CLP16.30630 IDR
5 CLP81.53150 IDR
10 CLP163.06300 IDR
20 CLP326.12600 IDR
50 CLP815.31500 IDR
100 CLP1,630.63000 IDR
250 CLP4,076.57500 IDR
500 CLP8,153.15000 IDR
1000 CLP16,306.30000 IDR
2000 CLP32,612.60000 IDR
5000 CLP81,531.50000 IDR
10000 CLP163,063.00000 IDR