20 Indonesian rupiahs to Chilean pesos
Convert IDR to CLP at the real exchange rate
IDR to CLP conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.06133 CLP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 IDR to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0625
|0.0625
|Low
|0.0602
|0.0586
|Average
|0.0612
|0.0604
|Change
|-0.22%
|4.00%
|View full history
1 IDR to CLP stats
The performance of IDR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0625 and a 30 day low of 0.0602. This means the 30 day average was 0.0612. The change for IDR to CLP was -0.22.
The performance of IDR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0625 and a 90 day low of 0.0586. This means the 90 day average was 0.0604. The change for IDR to CLP was 4.00.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 CLP
|16.30630 IDR
|5 CLP
|81.53150 IDR
|10 CLP
|163.06300 IDR
|20 CLP
|326.12600 IDR
|50 CLP
|815.31500 IDR
|100 CLP
|1,630.63000 IDR
|250 CLP
|4,076.57500 IDR
|500 CLP
|8,153.15000 IDR
|1000 CLP
|16,306.30000 IDR
|2000 CLP
|32,612.60000 IDR
|5000 CLP
|81,531.50000 IDR
|10000 CLP
|163,063.00000 IDR