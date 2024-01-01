1 Chilean peso to Indonesian rupiahs

1.00000 CLP = 16.20350 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CLP16.20350 IDR
5 CLP81.01750 IDR
10 CLP162.03500 IDR
20 CLP324.07000 IDR
50 CLP810.17500 IDR
100 CLP1620.35000 IDR
250 CLP4050.87500 IDR
500 CLP8101.75000 IDR
1000 CLP16203.50000 IDR
2000 CLP32407.00000 IDR
5000 CLP81017.50000 IDR
10000 CLP162035.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chilean Peso
1 IDR0.06172 CLP
5 IDR0.30858 CLP
10 IDR0.61715 CLP
20 IDR1.23430 CLP
50 IDR3.08576 CLP
100 IDR6.17151 CLP
250 IDR15.42877 CLP
500 IDR30.85755 CLP
1000 IDR61.71510 CLP
2000 IDR123.43020 CLP
5000 IDR308.57550 CLP
10000 IDR617.15100 CLP