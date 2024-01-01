Chilean pesos to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert CLP to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3,554.35 mnt

$1.000 CLP = ₮3.554 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.73593.8001
Low3.53623.5362
Average3.61163.6466
Change-1.64%-1.09%
1 CLP to MNT stats

The performance of CLP to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7359 and a 30 day low of 3.5362. This means the 30 day average was 3.6116. The change for CLP to MNT was -1.64.

The performance of CLP to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8001 and a 90 day low of 3.5362. This means the 90 day average was 3.6466. The change for CLP to MNT was -1.09.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CLP3.55435 MNT
5 CLP17.77175 MNT
10 CLP35.54350 MNT
20 CLP71.08700 MNT
50 CLP177.71750 MNT
100 CLP355.43500 MNT
250 CLP888.58750 MNT
500 CLP1,777.17500 MNT
1000 CLP3,554.35000 MNT
2000 CLP7,108.70000 MNT
5000 CLP17,771.75000 MNT
10000 CLP35,543.50000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chilean Peso
1 MNT0.28135 CLP
5 MNT1.40673 CLP
10 MNT2.81345 CLP
20 MNT5.62690 CLP
50 MNT14.06725 CLP
100 MNT28.13450 CLP
250 MNT70.33625 CLP
500 MNT140.67250 CLP
1000 MNT281.34500 CLP
2000 MNT562.69000 CLP
5000 MNT1,406.72500 CLP
10000 MNT2,813.45000 CLP