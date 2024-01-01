Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert CLP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
128 vuv

$1.000 CLP = VT0.1278 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13240.1356
Low0.12640.1263
Average0.12870.1300
Change-0.27%-0.94%
1 CLP to VUV stats

The performance of CLP to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1324 and a 30 day low of 0.1264. This means the 30 day average was 0.1287. The change for CLP to VUV was -0.27.

The performance of CLP to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1356 and a 90 day low of 0.1263. This means the 90 day average was 0.1300. The change for CLP to VUV was -0.94.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.12781 VUV
5 CLP0.63905 VUV
10 CLP1.27809 VUV
20 CLP2.55618 VUV
50 CLP6.39045 VUV
100 CLP12.78090 VUV
250 CLP31.95225 VUV
500 CLP63.90450 VUV
1000 CLP127.80900 VUV
2000 CLP255.61800 VUV
5000 CLP639.04500 VUV
10000 CLP1,278.09000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7.82415 CLP
5 VUV39.12075 CLP
10 VUV78.24150 CLP
20 VUV156.48300 CLP
50 VUV391.20750 CLP
100 VUV782.41500 CLP
250 VUV1,956.03750 CLP
500 VUV3,912.07500 CLP
1000 VUV7,824.15000 CLP
2000 VUV15,648.30000 CLP
5000 VUV39,120.75000 CLP
10000 VUV78,241.50000 CLP