1,000 clp
124 vuv

1.000 CLP = 0.1245 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.12448 VUV
5 CLP0.62239 VUV
10 CLP1.24478 VUV
20 CLP2.48956 VUV
50 CLP6.22390 VUV
100 CLP12.44780 VUV
250 CLP31.11950 VUV
500 CLP62.23900 VUV
1000 CLP124.47800 VUV
2000 CLP248.95600 VUV
5000 CLP622.39000 VUV
10000 CLP1,244.78000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV8.03355 CLP
5 VUV40.16775 CLP
10 VUV80.33550 CLP
20 VUV160.67100 CLP
50 VUV401.67750 CLP
100 VUV803.35500 CLP
250 VUV2,008.38750 CLP
500 VUV4,016.77500 CLP
1000 VUV8,033.55000 CLP
2000 VUV16,067.10000 CLP
5000 VUV40,167.75000 CLP
10000 VUV80,335.50000 CLP