Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert CLP to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
139 vuv

1.00000 CLP = 0.13894 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047641.375751.346750.920651.5436917.23131.67043
1 GBP1.242611.709511.673471.14391.9181821.41162.07567
1 CAD0.7268760.58496410.9789210.6691921.1220712.5251.21419
1 SGD0.7425280.597561.0215310.6836021.1462312.79471.24034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.13894 VUV
5 CLP0.69472 VUV
10 CLP1.38944 VUV
20 CLP2.77888 VUV
50 CLP6.94720 VUV
100 CLP13.89440 VUV
250 CLP34.73600 VUV
500 CLP69.47200 VUV
1000 CLP138.94400 VUV
2000 CLP277.88800 VUV
5000 CLP694.72000 VUV
10000 CLP1389.44000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7.19714 CLP
5 VUV35.98570 CLP
10 VUV71.97140 CLP
20 VUV143.94280 CLP
50 VUV359.85700 CLP
100 VUV719.71400 CLP
250 VUV1799.28500 CLP
500 VUV3598.57000 CLP
1000 VUV7197.14000 CLP
2000 VUV14394.28000 CLP
5000 VUV35985.70000 CLP
10000 VUV71971.40000 CLP