VT1.000 VUV = $7.841 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 VUV to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.93447.9344
Low7.61577.6124
Average7.77547.7723
Change1.83%-0.15%
The performance of VUV to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9344 and a 30 day low of 7.6157. This means the 30 day average was 7.7754. The change for VUV to CLP was 1.83.

The performance of VUV to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9344 and a 90 day low of 7.6124. This means the 90 day average was 7.7723. The change for VUV to CLP was -0.15.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7.84095 CLP
5 VUV39.20475 CLP
10 VUV78.40950 CLP
20 VUV156.81900 CLP
50 VUV392.04750 CLP
100 VUV784.09500 CLP
250 VUV1,960.23750 CLP
500 VUV3,920.47500 CLP
1000 VUV7,840.95000 CLP
2000 VUV15,681.90000 CLP
5000 VUV39,204.75000 CLP
10000 VUV78,409.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.12754 VUV
5 CLP0.63768 VUV
10 CLP1.27536 VUV
20 CLP2.55072 VUV
50 CLP6.37680 VUV
100 CLP12.75360 VUV
250 CLP31.88400 VUV
500 CLP63.76800 VUV
1000 CLP127.53600 VUV
2000 CLP255.07200 VUV
5000 CLP637.68000 VUV
10000 CLP1,275.36000 VUV