Vanuatu vatu to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Chilean pesos is currently 7.841 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.563% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.966 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 7.804 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 0.529% increase in value.