5 Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus

Convert CLP to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 clp
1 vuv

1.00000 CLP = 0.13716 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.13716 VUV
5 CLP0.68580 VUV
10 CLP1.37159 VUV
20 CLP2.74318 VUV
50 CLP6.85795 VUV
100 CLP13.71590 VUV
250 CLP34.28975 VUV
500 CLP68.57950 VUV
1000 CLP137.15900 VUV
2000 CLP274.31800 VUV
5000 CLP685.79500 VUV
10000 CLP1371.59000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7.29079 CLP
5 VUV36.45395 CLP
10 VUV72.90790 CLP
20 VUV145.81580 CLP
50 VUV364.53950 CLP
100 VUV729.07900 CLP
250 VUV1822.69750 CLP
500 VUV3645.39500 CLP
1000 VUV7290.79000 CLP
2000 VUV14581.58000 CLP
5000 VUV36453.95000 CLP
10000 VUV72907.90000 CLP