Chilean pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CLP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.00 ils

$1.000 CLP = ₪0.004002 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0042
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0040
Change0.17%1.21%
View full history

1 CLP to ILS stats

The performance of CLP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for CLP to ILS was 0.17.

The performance of CLP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for CLP to ILS was 1.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CLP0.00400 ILS
5 CLP0.02001 ILS
10 CLP0.04002 ILS
20 CLP0.08005 ILS
50 CLP0.20012 ILS
100 CLP0.40024 ILS
250 CLP1.00060 ILS
500 CLP2.00120 ILS
1000 CLP4.00241 ILS
2000 CLP8.00482 ILS
5000 CLP20.01205 ILS
10000 CLP40.02410 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chilean Peso
1 ILS249.85000 CLP
5 ILS1,249.25000 CLP
10 ILS2,498.50000 CLP
20 ILS4,997.00000 CLP
50 ILS12,492.50000 CLP
100 ILS24,985.00000 CLP
250 ILS62,462.50000 CLP
500 ILS124,925.00000 CLP
1000 ILS249,850.00000 CLP
2000 ILS499,700.00000 CLP
5000 ILS1,249,250.00000 CLP
10000 ILS2,498,500.00000 CLP