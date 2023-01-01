Chilean pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CLP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
4.25 ils

1.00000 CLP = 0.00425 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CLP0.00425 ILS
5 CLP0.02123 ILS
10 CLP0.04245 ILS
20 CLP0.08490 ILS
50 CLP0.21226 ILS
100 CLP0.42451 ILS
250 CLP1.06128 ILS
500 CLP2.12255 ILS
1000 CLP4.24511 ILS
2000 CLP8.49022 ILS
5000 CLP21.22555 ILS
10000 CLP42.45110 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Chilean Peso
1 ILS235.56500 CLP
5 ILS1177.82500 CLP
10 ILS2355.65000 CLP
20 ILS4711.30000 CLP
50 ILS11778.25000 CLP
100 ILS23556.50000 CLP
250 ILS58891.25000 CLP
500 ILS117782.50000 CLP
1000 ILS235565.00000 CLP
2000 ILS471130.00000 CLP
5000 ILS1177825.00000 CLP
10000 ILS2355650.00000 CLP