Chilean pesos to Aruban florins today

Convert CLP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.88 awg

$1.000 CLP = ƒ0.001882 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0020
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0019
Change-1.71%-1.23%
View full history

1 CLP to AWG stats

The performance of CLP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for CLP to AWG was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for CLP to AWG was -1.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Aruban Florin
1 CLP0.00188 AWG
5 CLP0.00941 AWG
10 CLP0.01882 AWG
20 CLP0.03764 AWG
50 CLP0.09411 AWG
100 CLP0.18821 AWG
250 CLP0.47053 AWG
500 CLP0.94105 AWG
1000 CLP1.88210 AWG
2000 CLP3.76420 AWG
5000 CLP9.41050 AWG
10000 CLP18.82100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chilean Peso
1 AWG531.32100 CLP
5 AWG2,656.60500 CLP
10 AWG5,313.21000 CLP
20 AWG10,626.42000 CLP
50 AWG26,566.05000 CLP
100 AWG53,132.10000 CLP
250 AWG132,830.25000 CLP
500 AWG265,660.50000 CLP
1000 AWG531,321.00000 CLP
2000 AWG1,062,642.00000 CLP
5000 AWG2,656,605.00000 CLP
10000 AWG5,313,210.00000 CLP