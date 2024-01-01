Chilean pesos to Laotian kips today

Convert CLP to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
23,328.40 lak

$1.000 CLP = ₭23.33 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.451324.4513
Low23.178222.6967
Average23.652323.5134
Change-1.16%2.78%
View full history

1 CLP to LAK stats

The performance of CLP to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4513 and a 30 day low of 23.1782. This means the 30 day average was 23.6523. The change for CLP to LAK was -1.16.

The performance of CLP to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4513 and a 90 day low of 22.6967. This means the 90 day average was 23.5134. The change for CLP to LAK was 2.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Laotian Kip
1 CLP23.32840 LAK
5 CLP116.64200 LAK
10 CLP233.28400 LAK
20 CLP466.56800 LAK
50 CLP1,166.42000 LAK
100 CLP2,332.84000 LAK
250 CLP5,832.10000 LAK
500 CLP11,664.20000 LAK
1000 CLP23,328.40000 LAK
2000 CLP46,656.80000 LAK
5000 CLP116,642.00000 LAK
10000 CLP233,284.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chilean Peso
1 LAK0.04287 CLP
5 LAK0.21433 CLP
10 LAK0.42866 CLP
20 LAK0.85733 CLP
50 LAK2.14332 CLP
100 LAK4.28663 CLP
250 LAK10.71658 CLP
500 LAK21.43315 CLP
1000 LAK42.86630 CLP
2000 LAK85.73260 CLP
5000 LAK214.33150 CLP
10000 LAK428.66300 CLP