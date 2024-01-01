Chilean pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert CLP to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
11.21 tjs

$1.000 CLP = SM0.01121 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01190.0123
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01140.0116
Change-3.11%-3.75%
View full history

1 CLP to TJS stats

The performance of CLP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for CLP to TJS was -3.11.

The performance of CLP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0123 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for CLP to TJS was -3.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CLP0.01121 TJS
5 CLP0.05607 TJS
10 CLP0.11214 TJS
20 CLP0.22429 TJS
50 CLP0.56072 TJS
100 CLP1.12143 TJS
250 CLP2.80358 TJS
500 CLP5.60715 TJS
1000 CLP11.21430 TJS
2000 CLP22.42860 TJS
5000 CLP56.07150 TJS
10000 CLP112.14300 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chilean Peso
1 TJS89.17210 CLP
5 TJS445.86050 CLP
10 TJS891.72100 CLP
20 TJS1,783.44200 CLP
50 TJS4,458.60500 CLP
100 TJS8,917.21000 CLP
250 TJS22,293.02500 CLP
500 TJS44,586.05000 CLP
1000 TJS89,172.10000 CLP
2000 TJS178,344.20000 CLP
5000 TJS445,860.50000 CLP
10000 TJS891,721.00000 CLP