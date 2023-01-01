Chilean pesos to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert CLP to TJS at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
12.40 tjs

1.00000 CLP = 0.01240 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0863590.39841.494441.676850.964418.7156
1 GBP1.143911.24265103.4051.709451.918111.1031821.4084
1 USD0.920550.804732183.2131.375651.543570.8877517.228
1 INR0.01106210.009670750.012017410.01653170.01854960.01066840.207035

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CLP0.01240 TJS
5 CLP0.06199 TJS
10 CLP0.12397 TJS
20 CLP0.24794 TJS
50 CLP0.61986 TJS
100 CLP1.23972 TJS
250 CLP3.09930 TJS
500 CLP6.19860 TJS
1000 CLP12.39720 TJS
2000 CLP24.79440 TJS
5000 CLP61.98600 TJS
10000 CLP123.97200 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chilean Peso
1 TJS80.66330 CLP
5 TJS403.31650 CLP
10 TJS806.63300 CLP
20 TJS1613.26600 CLP
50 TJS4033.16500 CLP
100 TJS8066.33000 CLP
250 TJS20165.82500 CLP
500 TJS40331.65000 CLP
1000 TJS80663.30000 CLP
2000 TJS161326.60000 CLP
5000 TJS403316.50000 CLP
10000 TJS806633.00000 CLP