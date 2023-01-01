1 Tajikistani somoni to Chilean pesos

Convert TJS to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
84 clp

1.00000 TJS = 83.54600 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.049787.43531.444651.65960.963318.9422
1GBP1.1547311.2121100.9621.668151.916361.1123621.8727
1USD0.952650.825014183.29551.376251.581030.917718.0453
1INR0.0114370.009904670.012005510.01652250.01898090.01101740.216642

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chilean Peso
1 TJS83.54600 CLP
5 TJS417.73000 CLP
10 TJS835.46000 CLP
20 TJS1670.92000 CLP
50 TJS4177.30000 CLP
100 TJS8354.60000 CLP
250 TJS20886.50000 CLP
500 TJS41773.00000 CLP
1000 TJS83546.00000 CLP
2000 TJS167092.00000 CLP
5000 TJS417730.00000 CLP
10000 TJS835460.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CLP0.01197 TJS
5 CLP0.05985 TJS
10 CLP0.11969 TJS
20 CLP0.23939 TJS
50 CLP0.59847 TJS
100 CLP1.19694 TJS
250 CLP2.99235 TJS
500 CLP5.98470 TJS
1000 CLP11.96940 TJS
2000 CLP23.93880 TJS
5000 CLP59.84700 TJS
10000 CLP119.69400 TJS