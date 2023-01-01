5 Tajikistani somonis to Chilean pesos

Convert TJS to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 tjs
418 clp

1.00000 TJS = 83.55880 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TJS to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.0587.45521.444491.659820.963618.942
1GBP1.1547311.2125100.991.668041.916691.112721.8735
1USD0.95240.824742183.29071.37571.580780.917518.04
1INR0.01143440.009901970.012006110.01651690.0189790.01101560.216591

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Chilean Peso
1 TJS83.55880 CLP
5 TJS417.79400 CLP
10 TJS835.58800 CLP
20 TJS1671.17600 CLP
50 TJS4177.94000 CLP
100 TJS8355.88000 CLP
250 TJS20889.70000 CLP
500 TJS41779.40000 CLP
1000 TJS83558.80000 CLP
2000 TJS167117.60000 CLP
5000 TJS417794.00000 CLP
10000 TJS835588.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CLP0.01197 TJS
5 CLP0.05984 TJS
10 CLP0.11968 TJS
20 CLP0.23935 TJS
50 CLP0.59838 TJS
100 CLP1.19676 TJS
250 CLP2.99190 TJS
500 CLP5.98380 TJS
1000 CLP11.96760 TJS
2000 CLP23.93520 TJS
5000 CLP59.83800 TJS
10000 CLP119.67600 TJS