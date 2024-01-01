Chilean pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert CLP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
106.74 cve

$1.000 CLP = Esc0.1067 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11220.1148
Low0.10670.1067
Average0.10880.1105
Change-2.57%-2.27%
1 CLP to CVE stats

The performance of CLP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1122 and a 30 day low of 0.1067. This means the 30 day average was 0.1088. The change for CLP to CVE was -2.57.

The performance of CLP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1148 and a 90 day low of 0.1067. This means the 90 day average was 0.1105. The change for CLP to CVE was -2.27.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CLP0.10674 CVE
5 CLP0.53369 CVE
10 CLP1.06738 CVE
20 CLP2.13476 CVE
50 CLP5.33690 CVE
100 CLP10.67380 CVE
250 CLP26.68450 CVE
500 CLP53.36900 CVE
1000 CLP106.73800 CVE
2000 CLP213.47600 CVE
5000 CLP533.69000 CVE
10000 CLP1,067.38000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chilean Peso
1 CVE9.36871 CLP
5 CVE46.84355 CLP
10 CVE93.68710 CLP
20 CVE187.37420 CLP
50 CVE468.43550 CLP
100 CVE936.87100 CLP
250 CVE2,342.17750 CLP
500 CVE4,684.35500 CLP
1000 CVE9,368.71000 CLP
2000 CVE18,737.42000 CLP
5000 CVE46,843.55000 CLP
10000 CVE93,687.10000 CLP