1000 clp
115.79 cve

1.00000 CLP = 0.11579 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CLP0.11579 CVE
5 CLP0.57893 CVE
10 CLP1.15787 CVE
20 CLP2.31574 CVE
50 CLP5.78935 CVE
100 CLP11.57870 CVE
250 CLP28.94675 CVE
500 CLP57.89350 CVE
1000 CLP115.78700 CVE
2000 CLP231.57400 CVE
5000 CLP578.93500 CVE
10000 CLP1157.87000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chilean Peso
1 CVE8.63654 CLP
5 CVE43.18270 CLP
10 CVE86.36540 CLP
20 CVE172.73080 CLP
50 CVE431.82700 CLP
100 CVE863.65400 CLP
250 CVE2159.13500 CLP
500 CVE4318.27000 CLP
1000 CVE8636.54000 CLP
2000 CVE17273.08000 CLP
5000 CVE43182.70000 CLP
10000 CVE86365.40000 CLP