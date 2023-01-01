5 Chilean pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert CLP to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 clp
0.59 cve

1.00000 CLP = 0.11814 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CLP0.11814 CVE
5 CLP0.59068 CVE
10 CLP1.18135 CVE
20 CLP2.36270 CVE
50 CLP5.90675 CVE
100 CLP11.81350 CVE
250 CLP29.53375 CVE
500 CLP59.06750 CVE
1000 CLP118.13500 CVE
2000 CLP236.27000 CVE
5000 CLP590.67500 CVE
10000 CLP1181.35000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Chilean Peso
1 CVE8.46490 CLP
5 CVE42.32450 CLP
10 CVE84.64900 CLP
20 CVE169.29800 CLP
50 CVE423.24500 CLP
100 CVE846.49000 CLP
250 CVE2116.22500 CLP
500 CVE4232.45000 CLP
1000 CVE8464.90000 CLP
2000 CVE16929.80000 CLP
5000 CVE42324.50000 CLP
10000 CVE84649.00000 CLP