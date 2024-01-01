Chilean pesos to Guinean francs today

Convert CLP to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
9,026 gnf

$1.000 CLP = GFr9.026 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.49999.6732
Low8.99388.9938
Average9.19019.2805
Change-1.96%-1.21%
1 CLP to GNF stats

The performance of CLP to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4999 and a 30 day low of 8.9938. This means the 30 day average was 9.1901. The change for CLP to GNF was -1.96.

The performance of CLP to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6732 and a 90 day low of 8.9938. This means the 90 day average was 9.2805. The change for CLP to GNF was -1.21.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guinean Franc
1 CLP9.02632 GNF
5 CLP45.13160 GNF
10 CLP90.26320 GNF
20 CLP180.52640 GNF
50 CLP451.31600 GNF
100 CLP902.63200 GNF
250 CLP2,256.58000 GNF
500 CLP4,513.16000 GNF
1000 CLP9,026.32000 GNF
2000 CLP18,052.64000 GNF
5000 CLP45,131.60000 GNF
10000 CLP90,263.20000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chilean Peso
1 GNF0.11079 CLP
5 GNF0.55394 CLP
10 GNF1.10787 CLP
20 GNF2.21574 CLP
50 GNF5.53935 CLP
100 GNF11.07870 CLP
250 GNF27.69675 CLP
500 GNF55.39350 CLP
1000 GNF110.78700 CLP
2000 GNF221.57400 CLP
5000 GNF553.93500 CLP
10000 GNF1,107.87000 CLP